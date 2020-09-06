Luke Wilson to Host Real-Life 911-Call Show

WENN

The ‘Legally Blonde’ actor has been tapped as a host for real-life ‘Emergency Call’ about 911 operators and emergency medical workers as they are working to save lives.

Luke Wilson is to host a new ABC series that revolves around America’s 911 operators and the calls they make to save lives.

“Emergency Call“, debuting on 28 September (20), will follow the experts who help to keep desperate callers calm as firefighters, police or emergency medical services teams arrive.

“Since I was a kid, I have always been interested in people who help, people who save people,” the Old School star says. “When you’re younger, you might be drawn toward superheroes or fictional characters, but as you get older you come to realise that people who help, real-life heroes, are just regular people who do extraordinary things.”

“911 call takers don’t just save people; they calm and console people until they are safe. They are the first link in the chain of first responders. For that, I feel very lucky to be a part of this project.”