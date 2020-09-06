La La Anthony Warns Husband Carmelo Not to ‘F**k Up’ in New Video

WENN/Jeff Grossman

In a video that has been going around social media, the reality TV star can be seen telling the basketball player not to ‘switch up a dime for a penny,’ seemingly referring to his cheating allegations.

La La Anthony‘s marriage to Carmelo Anthony is a rocky one. The basketball player has been accused of cheating on his wife multiple times, but the lovebirds still find their way back together. However, it looks like the reality TV star has had enough as she appeared to give her husband the final warning.

In a video that has been going around online, La La could be heard saying, “Don’t switch up a dime for a penny. Don’t f**k up, okay? And that’s on period.” Even though the star didn’t name names in the video, people were convinced that she was referring to Carmelo and his multiple cheating accusations.

One person was even convinced that Carmelo might be cheating on her again as saying, “He probably back fucking her! La la face is not pretty.” Meanwhile, another commented, “Why is she still trippin on this man? S**t move on.”

Carmelo and La La tied the knot in 2010 after years of dating. During the first years of their marriage, their relationship was picture perfect until several women claimed to be having an affair with the NBA star. Last year, the couple sparked rumors that they decided to split after Carmelo was seen with Sara Smiri aboard a yacht in France. However, it appeared that the two are now back on good terms as they quarantine together during the pandemic with their teenage son Kiyan.

Speaking of parenting their son together during an interview, La La said, “My son is at the center of everything. He is watching us, so if we’re out here being reckless or not leading with love, then what kind of example are we setting for him about how he should treat women or how people treat and love each other?”