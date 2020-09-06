Kenny Stills details plan for ‘real change’ after Blake shooting

The recent shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, led to athletes across all sports speaking out against racial injustice and police brutality, and Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills was among them.

Stills remains one of the NFL’s most active players in the movement for social change, and he recently spoke with ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe about his plan to create “real change” in the aftermath of Blake’s shooting:

“The plan is to connect with local activists in every city. Help amplify the work they’re doing and work toward making a list of demands for real change. The politicians and government officials aren’t getting the job done in most cases. We have to work with the people who specialize in this work. I’ve been sending messages to players individually, but I want this to spread through the league. I have a list of organizers for each city for guys to connect with and make real change. I hope guys will reach out if they need information about where to start in their communities. If we connect with activists, not one time — it’s not a one-time thing — but throughout this season and emphasize the work they’re doing, we can make real changes in our cities.”

While Stills is heavily involved in the social justice movement, he first called for change in 2016 by kneeling alongside former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick during the national anthem.

More recently, Stills called out NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, saying he could’ve made a larger impact in the fight against social and racial injustice by just listening to Kaepernick sooner.

While Stills, who is outspoken, is still on an NFL roster, Kaepernick’s fate for taking a stand against racial injustice saw him ousted from the league.

Kaepernick hasn’t been on an NFL roster since the conclusion of the 2016 campaign, but Goodell has encouraged teams to sign the 32-year-old in recent months. Kaepernick did attempt a comeback this past November with a workout in Atlanta, but it resulted in no offers being made to the quarterback.