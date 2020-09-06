Kemba Walker takes blame for Celtics’ Game 4 loss to Raptors

The Boston Celtics don’t seem to be too confident in their abilities following two straight losses to the Toronto Raptors in Games 3 and 4 of their second-round series.

After Boston fell 100-93 in Game 4 on Saturday, point guard Kemba Walker took the blame for the team’s failure after scoring just 15 points on 4-of-9 shooting.

“I got to be more aggressive,” Walker said postgame, according to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. “I wasn’t aggressive enough. That’s unacceptable on my behalf, to be honest. There’s no way I can just be taking shots. That’s unacceptable.”

Walker wasn’t the only Celtic to struggle in Game 4, though. Jaylen Brown went just 4-of-18 on field-goal attempts, and Marcus Smart shot 2-of-8 from the field. Boston’s three-point shooting took a hit too as, it made just 7-of-35 from beyond the arc.

Toronto’s win tied the series at two games apiece with Game 5 slated for Monday night. If the Celtics have any hopes of taking down the defending champions, they’ll have to find ways to hit more of their shots.