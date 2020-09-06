Kanye West Pulls ‘Walk on Water’ Stunt During Sunday Service With Joel Osteen

WENN/Instagram/Avalon

The rapper and his Sunday Service Choir are seen walking on the surface of water across the lake in some clips and photos shared by his wife Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West took Bible verses literally and turned it into a stunt during his latest Sunday Service. On Sunday, September 6, the rapper and his crew pulled a “Walk on Water” stunt while hosting his weekly religious service in Atlanta.

In some photos and videos shared by his wife Kim Kardashian on her Instagram Stories, the Yeezy designer was joined by three of his children while walking on the surface of water. Wearing all white, they walked across a small lake to join his Sunday Service Choir, who had been waiting in the middle of the lake.

Once they were gathered, the group sang religious songs as the sun set in the distance. The choir belted out “O Fortuna” from Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana” featuring lyrics in English including, “Jesus is love,” when Kanye and his children walked out on to the lake while Kim appeared to watch from the bank of the lake.

Kanye had pastor Joel Osteen speaking during the Sunday Service. Also walking on water himself, the televangelist, who put on a casual tee and dark pants, delivered a powerful speech and quoted the seemingly biblical acts taking place before his eyes. He also praised the Sunday Service orchestrator, Kanye, as “genius.”

“Watching these fine men and women sing, it looks like they are walking on water,” Joel said. “My mind goes back to that time where Jesus invited Peter to walk on the water. I can imagine Peter thought ‘Jesus, what are you talking about? That’s impossible! I can’t do that!”

He continued, “I think we all have that in times in life where we think ‘God is telling me to do something. I feel it down inside.’ But we don’t feel quantified or have the experience. I can’t sing like them, or I can’t invent like Kanye. That’s for somebody else. But, God doesn’t put a dream in your heart and then not give you the ability to do it.” He shared went on sharing, “I have learned in life, that you have to choose between your comfort and your calling.”

Kanye pulled the “Walk on Water” stunt just days after he revealed during an interview on Nick Cannon‘s podcast “Cannon’s Class” that he spent a whopping $50 million for his Sunday Service in 2019. The huge sum of money was mostly used for choir uniforms, flights, operas and all the other operating expenses that went with it.