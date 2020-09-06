Kane Cornes criticises dew night game

The Gabba will host the 2020 AFL grand final, however there are concerns that the humid, subtropical climate, especially at night, may not be best for kicking a Sherrin.

Moving the AFL’s season finale out of Victoria for the first time was a momentous decision, and highlights the unprecedented nature of the obstacles thrown at the league amid the coronavirus pandemic. Then the move to an evening bounce instead of the traditional afternoon start was a further seismic shift for the AFL.

And one of the concerns that has emerged is the playing conditions that the Queensland capital will deliver on grand final day.

“Whilst I understand the announcement of the Gabba and it makes sense, I just think the spectacle is going to be really ordinary,” former AFL star Kane Cornes said on the Sunday Footy Show on Nine.

“So get ready for maybe the worst spectacle grand final we’ve ever seen apart from ones that have been played in torrential rain.”

Earlier in the week Brisbane Lions legend Simon Black spoke to Cornes about the dewy turf at night at the Gabba which turns the ball into “a cake of soap”, which he predicted will make ball handling “really tricky”.

Cornes said this weekend’s low-scoring Brisbane v Collingwood match was a preview of what to expect at the 2020 AFL grand final.

“This is the game we saw on Friday night. One of the worst displays of skill we’ve seen/,” he said.

“Whilst it was a good contest, five goals to six to win this game. So expect the grand final to be worse than this; worse conditions and very skillful players dropping chest marks and dropping easy marks in the goal square.

“It’s going to be four goals to five in a night grand final in the most dewy conditions we’ve ever seen.”

The Gabba will host the 2020 AFL grand final (Getty)

AFL Sunday Footy Show panellist Billy Brownless dismissed Cornes’ criticism as just him being a “Debbie Downer”, but the Sherrin’s ability to handle dewy conditions is obviously a legitimate concern.

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire told Sports Sunday that the AFL, clubs and umpires had been in consultation with Sherrin over the 2020 balls and why they were proving more slippery to handle this year.

McGuire said the key will be “kicking in” the footballs prior to the night grand final.

“They seem to have a bit more lacquer on it. I’ve been talking to the manufacturers at Sherrin and they have said they need to be kicked in,” he said.

“We’ve been talking to the AFL and the umpires and everyone seems to be in agreement now that these balls need to be kicked in so players can grip them a bit better.”

Coronavirus: The Gabba will host the AFL grand final in October

McGuire was otherwise supportive of the evening bounce for AFL’s biggest day of the year.

“It made perfect sense given everything the Queensland government has been able to do for the hubs,” he said.

“When you’re looking one way you’re looking directly into the sun, so it would’ve been horrible during the day.

“I like the night grand final. I don’t mind the day grand final but if you want to do as far as the number-one rated show or up there with State of Origin, then night time is when it is.

“If you actually want to showcase the biggest event in the sport then you want to put it when more people can see it.

“This will be a better way to go about it.”