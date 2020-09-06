Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals She Cried After “Trolls” Negatively Commented On Her Appearance

Back in June, the Bachelor Nation star got the exciting news that she was joining the ABC competition series. At the time, Chris Harrison dropped the major bombshell during her episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons—Ever!

For Kaitlyn, she’s hoping DWTS gives her a chance to truly look and feel her best. Speaking to E! News recently, she expressed, “I always said when I’m getting to that point, you know like, when I’m a year out from having a family or two years, I really want to feel like I’m in the best shape of my life, to feel strong and to go into a healthy pregnancy.”

She added, “With quarantine, everyone’s just horizontal, watching TV and just going through their own transition of ‘What is life,’ and I think everyone kind of went into like a mode of ‘Okay, well I can sleep in or I can lay on the couch and I can do whatever.'”