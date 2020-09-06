Juhi Chawla, Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon pay a tribute to Saroj Khan

Late Saroj Khan changed the face of Indian choreography when she gave the audience songs like Ek Do Teen, Humko Aaj Kal Hai, Hawa Hawai and many more. She’s worked with almost every actor and made them dance to her moves with utmost finesse over the years. We lost the legend this year, but she continues to live on with her legacy as the ultimate dancing guru for many stars even today.

On this Teachers’ Day, we take a look back at a glorious career and remember the legend with some anecdotes from the past. Sharing their experience with Saroj Khan, actors Juhi Chawla, Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon told Filmfare the many things they learnt while working with her. Be it her unique movies, her way of life or simply the advice she gave, Saroj Khan has influenced the image of the Indian film heroine immensely over the years.

Watch the video to find out what the actors had to say.