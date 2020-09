The New York Islanders on Saturday advanced to the Eastern Conference Final for the first time in 27 years, and the radio call did the event justice.

The Isles shut out the No. 1 seed Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 in Game 7 to advance to the conference final against Tampa Bay. Thomas Greiss stopped all 16 shots he faced for the shutout. As the seconds ticked down for the win, the radio announcing team of Chris King and Greg Picker captured the moment perfectly.

Take a look at this video from Picker: