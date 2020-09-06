Ipswich Hospital nurse diagnosed, 200 workers in Quarantine

The 32-year old female worker was said to have been treating an infected patient at Ipswich Hospital.

So far, four health staff have caught coronavirus in the state.

Contact tracing to see who the nurse came into contact with is underway.

Some appointments at the hospital have been put on hold, but the emergency department is still open as usual.

The new case is one of three over the weekend, all linked to the cluster from a Brisbane youth detention centre.

Queensland’s chief health officer Jeanette Young has urged people not to panic.