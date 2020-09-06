Interview with Reed Hastings, on the future of Hollywood, the US election and social media, his new book about Netflix's aggressive company culture, and more (Maureen Dowd/New York Times)

Maureen Dowd / New York Times:

Interview with Reed Hastings, on the future of Hollywood, the US election and social media, his new book about Netflix’s aggressive company culture, and more  —  Netflix started with sending DVDs — remember them? — through the mail, but now the streaming pioneer sits atop a Hollywood it has thoroughly upended.

