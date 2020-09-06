Inside Sofia Richie and Jaden Smith’s “Very Flirty” Beach Day

More recently, though, Sofia was in a serious relationship with Scott Disick. Last month, the couple decided to break up “for good” after nearly three years together.

“They have been off and on for two months,” an insider told E! News at the time. “Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking.”

According to the insider, Scott and Sofia’s age difference played a part in their split.

“Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue,” the insider explained. “He’s in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses. And Sofia [is] really still trying to figure what she wants to do which drove them apart over time.”

While they initially broke up in May 2020 and reconnected shortly after, the insider said things are different this time around. “Scott was very clear with his decision to end things and doesn’t see them getting back together again in the future,” the source explained.