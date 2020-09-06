Influencer Ethan Is Supreme Struggling With Drug Addiction Prior to Death at 17

Instagram

His best friend, Ava Louise, regrets not trying harder to help him cure his addiction as saying, ‘I just wish I f**king tried harder I f**king wish I yelled at him more I wish I didn’t enable a single pill he popped.’

Ethan Peters, who is best known as up-and-coming beauty influencer Ethan Is Supreme, has passed away at 17 years old. Even though his cause of death has not been officially released, his best friend Ava Louise appeared to hint that the social media star might have died of drug overdose when she paid her tribute over the weekend.

Expressing how “heartbroken” she is over his passing, Ava said on Twitter, “Addiction is a disease. I had to pull Ethan aside in recent weeks and have talks with him about his usage. Everyone close to him was scared. I just wish I f**king tried harder I f**king wish I yelled at him more I wish I didn’t enable a single pill he popped.”

Ava went on saying that Ethan “turned to drugs due to the pressure of being famous online at such a young age.” She added, “He became problematic recently due to drug induced mania. He’s a good f–king person. He didn’t deserve to die. I am so lucky to have known you. you gave me so much and helped me so much. You were a real friend who wanted me to win.”

Taking this opportunity to lend a helping hand to anyone struggling with similar things, Ava posted phone numbers to hotlines and insisted that this addiction should not be shamed.

Many beauty influencers have since paid their tributes after the heartbreaking news. For instance, Jeffree Star slammed those who were celebrating his death due to his controversial past. “Regardless of someone’s history or past–regardless of that, I had to check out Twitter yesterday because there’s people enjoying someone passing away,” he said. “It’s been such a rough week.”

Meanwhile, Manny MUA said, “rest in peace ethan @trashqueenethan you were so incredibly talented at such a young age. i know he’s made many many mistakes… but to say he deserved to pass away is horrible and inhuman. i pray for his family and loved ones, a horrible loss.”