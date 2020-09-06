Influencer Ethan Is Supreme Dead at 17: Tana Mongeau, Manny MUA and More Pay Tribute

The beauty community is mourning the loss of Ethan Peters, who was best known as Ethan Is Supreme online. He was 17 years old.

Many of the influencer’s friends and colleagues took to social media to share their heartache surrounding his death. At this time, it’s unclear the timing of his passing and what caused his death. E! News has reached out to the beauty guru’s rep.

According to Ava Louise, who was Ethan’s best friend, the makeup artist was allegedly struggling with addiction.

“My best friend in the entire world, my twin flame…..the only person there for me when I had no one,” she wrote on Twitter on Saturday, Sept. 5. “I love you Ethan, I am at a loss for words. I wish I knew how bad it was. I know what you’d want me to say to the Internet rn but I’m to heartbroken to say it. Rip.”

“Addiction is a disease. I had to pull Ethan aside in recent weeks and have talks with him about his usage. Everyone close to him was scared,” she continued. “I just wish I f–king tried harder.”