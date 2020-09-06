Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Huawei Matebook X Pro Review
  • Canadian wireless data prices among most expensive of 28 countries: study
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Review
  • Rogers’ Pro On-the-Go service visits tripled amid COVID-19 pandemic
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Review
  • Rogers offering Apple Music free for six months with select Infinite plans
  • B.C. government installing 28 new EV charging stations on Vancouver Island
  • Nintendo bringing Super Mario 64, Sunshine, Galaxy and 3D World to the Switch
  • COVID Alert now available in Newfoundland and Labrador
  • Rogers implementing new changes to customer support options
  • COVID Alert sits at 2.2 million downloads, 90 infection reports after one month
  • Xplornet acquires New Brunswick-based fibre provider F6 Networks
  • Galaxy Z Fold 2 now available to pre-order from Samsung, exclusively at Bell September 18th
  • Telus acquires Victoria-based security company Price’s Alarms
  • Privacy watchdog calls for updated laws regarding technology amid pandemic
  • Here’s what’s leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime Video in September
  • Rogers expands 5G service to 50 more towns and cities

