Here’s the Patriots’ initial 53-man roster

The Patriots released players Saturday to trim their roster to 53.
Here’s their initial 53-man roster:
Quarterback: Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer
Running back: Sony Michel, Damien Harris, James White, Rex Burkhead
Fullback: Jakob Johnson
Wide receiver: Julian Edelman, N’Keal Harry, Gunner Olszewski, Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers
Tight end: Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene, Ryan Izzo
Offensive line: Isaiah Wynn (tackle), Joe Thuney (guard), David Andrews (center), Shaq Mason (guard), Jermaine Eluemunor (tackle), Hjalte Froholdt (guard), Yodny Cajuste (tackle), Korey Cunningham (tackle), Michael Onwenu (guard), Justin Herron
Defensive tackle: Lawrence Guy, Adam Butler, Beau Allen, Byron Cowart
Defensive end: Deatrich Wise
Inside linebacker: Ja’Whaun Bentley, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, Brandon Copeland
Outside linebacker: John Simon, Chase Winovich, Shilique Calhoun, Derek Rivers
Cornerback: Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson, Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones, Joejuan Williams
Safety: Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Terrence Brooks, Cody Davis
Specialist: Matthew Slater (coverage), Justin Bethel (coverage), Jake Bailey (punter), Joe Cardona (long snapper)
The roster, of course, is subject to change in the coming weeks. There’s no preseason this year, and the Patriots are set to open the regular season at home against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 1 p.m.
