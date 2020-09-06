Here are the players on the Patriots’ practice squad

All of the players released by the Patriots on Saturday went unclaimed on the waiver wire, which allowed the Patriots to place any of them on their 16-man practice squad.

While the team has yet to officially announce the practice squad roster, 15 of the players released Saturday were at Patriots practice on Sunday, indicating that they are on the practice squad.

Nick Folk and Justin Rohrwasser, who were the Patriots’ only kickers during training camp, are both on the practice squad. Folk was 14-for-17 on field-goal attempts in seven games for the Patriots last season. The Patriots brought back the veteran kicker during training camp, signing him to a one-year deal on Aug. .

Rohrwasser was selected by the Patriots in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was reportedly shaky during training camp and was dealing with an undisclosed injury.

The Patriots still don’t have a kicker on their 53-man roster and there’s ongoing speculation on who will be their kicker come Week 1.

Linebacker Cassh Maluia, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, is the other Patriots’ rookie from their draft class who is on the practice squad.

Undrafted rookies Rashod Berry, Myles Bryant, Jake Burt, Bill Murray, J.J. Taylor, and Isaiah Zuber made the Patriots’ practice squad. Taylor, a running back out of Arizona, reportedly had an impressive showing during training camp.

Fullback Paul Quessenberry, who is playing football after spending the last five years in the Marine Corps, was also named to the practice squad.

Other players released by the Patriots on Saturday who made the practice squad are Terez Hall, D’Angelo Ross, Devin Ross, Nick Thurman and Xavier Williams.

To fill their final practice squad spot, the Patriots signed undrafted free agent wide receiver Mason Kinsey. He had 203 receptions for 3,343 yards and 50 touchdowns while playing at Division III Berry College.

These 16 players are not bound to the practice squad for the entire 2020 season. NFL teams can sign any of the 16 players on their practice squads to their 53-man roster during the season.

BREAKING: Former @BerryFootball standout and @d3football All-American, Mason Kinsey, signs with the @Patriots practice squad. Congrats Mason! #WeAllRow pic.twitter.com/ekOUHYIs6h — Berry Athletics (@BerryVikings) September 6, 2020

Here is the full Patriots’ practice squad:

OLB Rashod Berry

CB Myles Bryant

TE Jake Burt

K Nick Folk

LB Terez Hall

LB Cassh Maluia

DT Bill Murray

FB Paul Quessenberry

K Justin Rohrwasser

CB D’Angelo Ross

WR Devin Ross

RB J.J. Taylor

DT Nick Thurman

DT Xavier Williams

WR Isaiah Zuber