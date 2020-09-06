Greenwich Village Musicians Hosting 2-Hour Virtual Festival

The upcoming Greenwich Village Folk Festival is going online this year with a two-hour event featuring performances by country, folk, blues and rock musicians.

–

The Greenwich Village Folk Festival is headed online for its 2020 instalment, featuring an array of country, folk, blues and rock performers.

Singer-songwriter Bonnie LeClair will be the opening act for the event, which kicks off on Sunday (06Sep20) at 7 pm ET. Award-winning rock and folk singer-songwriter Paul Broadbent will also be featured in the concert’s star-studded line-up.

Peter Yarrow, Eliza Gilkyson, Rod MacDonald, Robin Batteau, Diana Jones, Carolann Solebello, Pierce Pettis, and Aztec 2.0 are also set to perform during the two-hour event, which can be viewed here: The GVFF 2020.

The Greenwich Village Folk Festival began in 1987 with live concerts at the Washington Square Church in Greenwich Village, and had an annual concert through 1994.

Similar online events were also held in July and August, amid the Covid-19 crisis, and are available to view here: greenwichvillagefolkfestival.org.