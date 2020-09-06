Grab an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra on sale for $1,100 today only

Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G smartphone factory unlocked and on sale for $1,099.99. This deal is part of Amazon’s daily deals so it won’t last forever. It beats out any previous sale on this same phone by about $100, and the price is at least $200 less than what it would normally sell for. You can find other versions of the S20 Ultra selling for much more on Amazon. Even at Best Buy, the phone is on sale and still going for more than Amazon’s deal today.

Talk about savings Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB unlocked Android smartphone

One of Samsung’s most powerful phones. The S20 Ultra includes a 6.9-inch Infinity-O screen. It has a fantastic camera that can handle night photography, depth sensing, and a 100x space zoom. The 5000mAh battery gives you up to 37 hours of talk time. $1099.99 $1300.00 $200 off

If you have any questions about the S20 Ultra, we already have a roundup detailing everything you need to know about it and its brothers. The S20 Ultra is the largest of the three smartphones in the S20 lineup. It has a 6.9-inch screen with a Dynamic AMOLED panel, 511 ppi, and a 120Hz refresh rate. That all just means it has fantastic image quality and even supports HDR10+ content.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, and this version comes with 128GB of storage. There are actually four cameras on the back of the phone. One wide angle camera ahs 108MP. The telephoto lens has 48MP and a 10x hybrid optic zoom with a 100x super resolution zoom. The third camera is a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and the fourth is a time-of-flight sensor that helps create an amazing depth of field. The front camera is 40MP.

The phone has a 5000mAh battery, which is the largest in the lineup. The charge should last most of the day and provides up to 37 hours of talk time. The battery is even designed to adapt to how you use the phone, optimizing its performance. You can also take advantage of Qi wireless charging and fast charging to get your new phone back up to full charge.

Even after five months of reviewing the S20 Ultra, we stuck with a 4 out of 5 star rating. Andrew Martonik said, “Its hardware, display, specs, and features are exceptional. Its performance, battery life, and cameras have held up well over the months, even weighing in the camera’s quirks in some situations.”