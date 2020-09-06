Giannis Antetokounmpo ankle injury sprain, Milwaukee Bucks beat Miami Heat in Game 4 to avoid sweep

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks was ruled out of Game 4 of his team’s Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Miami Heat after aggravating a sprained right ankle.

Antetokounmpo was waiting in the locker room for his teammates after the 118-115 overtime win, standing on his bad right ankle to greet every one of them.

Khris Middleton scored 36 points, including a big 3-pointer with 6.4 seconds left in overtime, and the Bucks avoided a sweep.

The Heat still lead 3-1, but the Bucks — the best team in the regular season — are still alive, even after Antetokounmpo left early in the second quarter.

Antetokounmpo was driving to the basket with 10:18 left in the second quarter, trying to get past Miami’s Andre Iguodala. He went down and screamed in pain as he grabbed at the ankle, and it didn’t take long for most of those on the Bucks’ bench to gather around him in concern.

Antetokounmpo eventually went to the bench, then went back onto the court to shoot his free throws. He had to take them to have any chance of being able to return to the game, per NBA rules.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks holds his ankle on the court after a foul (Getty)

In the end, it didn’t matter: The Bucks announced at halftime that Antetokounmpo would not return to the game. He finished with 19 points in 12 minutes. Brook Lopez and Eric Bledsoe each had 14 for Milwaukee. George Hill added 12 for the Bucks.

Bam Adebayo had 26 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for Miami. Duncan Robinson scored 20 points, Jae Crowder had 18 and Goran Dragic and Jimmy Butler each finished with 17 for the Heat.

“We didn’t deserve to win that game,” Butler said.

Miami had an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter, promptly allowed the Bucks to score the next 12, and now needs to come back Tuesday in an effort to finish the series off.

“At the end of the day, we should have played like we did in Game 1, Game 2 and Game 3,” Adebayo said.

Miami managed only two points in the first 4:30 of overtime, got within one on a 3-pointer from Tyler Herro, but Middleton delivered the biggest shot of the night to make it 116-112.

Herro made another 3-pointer with 3.0 seconds left, but Middleton sealed it with a pair of free throws — and Miami coach Erik Spoelstra lauded Milwaukee’s effort afterward.

“The reality is, they deserved to win the game,” Spoelstra said. “They were doing things with more force, more consistency.”

Milwaukee said Antetokounmpo would get plenty of treatment Sunday night and Monday before a decision is made about his availability for Tuesday. Antetokounmpo originally turned the ankle inward on a drive in the first quarter of Game 3 of the series on Friday night.

“He’s going to be back,” Bledsoe said.

Middleton did all he could to keep the Bucks afloat, scoring 21 points in the third quarter — the highest-scoring quarter of his career — on 6 for 9 shooting from the field and 7 for 7 from the foul line. His previous quarter-best was 20, on Nov. 1, 2017 against Charlotte.

He set the tone, and the Bucks’ season is still alive.

“We’ve got to fight every night to keep on playing,” Middleton said.

“[Giannis] came out and tried to fight for us with a bad ankle. We wanted to have his back and just fight for him.”

“Khris is very unique,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.

“He’s got a way about him. He wanted to play. He asked to stay in the game.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks exits the game after an injury (Getty images)

Antetokounmpo insisted after Game 3 that the ankle did not bother him during the game.

He is widely expected to win the MVP award for a second consecutive season after averaging 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists. In the opening round of the playoffs against Orlando, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.6 points, 16 rebounds and six assists on 59 percent shooting from the floor and 39 percent from 3-point range.

But in the first three games of the series against the Heat, his offensive numbers cooled off considerably. He averaged 22.7 points, 13.3 rebounds and seven assists — shooting only 45 percent from the field and 15 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.