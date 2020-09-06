Giannis aggravates ankle injury, won’t return to Game 4

Giannis was initially helped toward the locker room and was barely able to put weight on his right leg. He was fouled on the play, however, so he had to return to shoot his free throws. Had he not, he would have been ineligible to return.

Antetokounmpo converted one of two free throws before limping off the court. He had 19 points in just 11 minutes before leaving the game for good.

Giannis played fewer minutes than both Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez in Game 3, which made no sense with the Bucks having lost the first two games of the series. The injury was the most logical explanation. Antetokounmpo expressed a desire to play more minutes after the Bucks lost Game 3.