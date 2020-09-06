Gavin Hunt: I want to be remembered for winning the league

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt was delighted

to end the 2019/20 Absa Premiership season on a positive note ahead of an

uncertain future for both him and the club.

Hunt steered his side to one last victory

and fourth place on the league standings before they cease to exist in their

current guise, with a hard-fought 3-1 defeat of Polokwane City at the FNB

Stadium on Saturday.

Wits will relocate to Limpopo ahead of next

season and be renamed Tshakhuma Tsha Mandzivadhila, leaving Hunt without a job.

But the serial league winner is nonetheless

delighted with the legacy he has left behind, after seven years in charge of

the club.

Hunt told Soccer Laduma: “It was a

great way to finish, I think we finished fourth which is great with what we’ve

got. It’s fantastic! I’m really proud of the players and the club.

“When a coach leaves you always think

you want to leave it in a better place than when you arrived, but there’s not

going to be that.

“I want to be remembered for giving lots of

players opportunities and most importantly, I want to be remembered for winning

the league, that is something you can never take away.”

Hunt won the Telkom Knockout, the MTN8 and

the Absa Premiership title with Bidvest Wits.

– TEAMtalk media