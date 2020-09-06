Gabby Douglas Revealed Her Natural Hair On Instagram

“No extensions. No clip-ins. No wigs. No chemicals. All me. 💕.”

In 2016, she was driven to tears after facing constant criticism on social media.


Thomas Coex / Getty Images

While competing in Rio, the three-time gold medalist was bullied for her hair, and spoke out about how it affected her, saying, “Did I choose my hair texture? No. I’m grateful for having this hair on my head. When you read that hurtful stuff you’re like ‘OK, wow.'”


Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

Four years later, Gabby is opening up about her journey learning to love her hair in a heartfelt Instagram post, and it’s beautiful.

“From a very young age, I always had to put my hair in a tight ponytail to do gymnastics, and due to that my hair became completely damaged. I had bald spots on the back of my head,” she revealed.

“My hair grew a little, but shortly after, I had to cut all of my hair off because it was so damaged. I cried and cried and cried. Most days I didn’t even want to go to the gym because I felt so embarrassed that all my hair was gone,” Gabby shared.

“I used to think: why can’t I have healthy hair? Despite yet another challenge, I kept going. Fast forward to both Olympics and my hair was the topic of conversation 🥺,” she recalled.

“Now here I am today. No extensions. No clip-ins. No wigs. No chemicals. All me 💕,” the 24-old-year concluded with a photo of her long, healthy tresses.

We LOVE to see it! Go Gabby! Your hair is beautiful ❤️. Thank you for being a constant inspiration for us all.

