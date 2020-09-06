French journalist who joined the police found a culture of racism and violence

A French journalist who infiltrated the country”s police force for two years says he has uncovered a culture of violence that he describes as so frequent that it became banal.

In his book “Flic”, which is French slang for Cop, Valentin Gendrot tells of the six months spent in a police station in one of Paris’s tough northern neighbourhoods, as well as the dehumanisation that pervades the force and encourages them to close ranks.

Gendrot talks of a force under-funded, with low morale and plagued by anxiety.

The author tells how abuse, such as assaulting young members of ethnic communities, is carried out on an almost daily basis by a minority of officers, but that even those not involved tend to close ranks to protect the force.

Gendrot also addresses criticism of his role undercover that has been criticised on social media platforms.

