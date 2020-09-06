FanDuel Picks Week 1: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football cash games

Lamar Jackson was surely a popular cash-game DFS play in 2019 once he proved that he was pretty much impossible to stop. We’re not going away from that well in Week 1 this year. With a lot of unknowns entering an unusual 2020 season, we’ll take the reigning MVP to start our FanDuel cash lineup off right.

Finding the best cash-game floor-ceiling combo this week pointed us to using a few underpriced running backs who should see steady workloads. That locks in four WRs worth of solid production, plus a good tight end. It still leaves room to play one of the best defenses on the slate, too.