Facebook and Instagram testing new feature to cross-post stories to both apps

Instagram and Facebook are testing a new feature that would further deepen the integration between the two platforms. As reported by The Verge, Facebook is testing the ability to bring Instagram stories directly to Facebook stories.

The report explains that Facebook has long been trying to encourage Instagram users to cross-post their Instagram stories to Facebook. This test is a significant expansion of these efforts, and it’s currently available to a small subset of users.

In a pop-up explaining the new feature, Facebook explains that “now your followers can choose to view your Instagram story from Facebook.” The company says that your Instagram followers who chose to link their account to Facebook and turn on this viewing setting will be able to see your Instagram story on Facebook, but people on Facebook who don’t follow you on Instagram can’t see your story.

There is also a visual distinction, with Facebook stories having blue circles around them and Instagram having the traditional pink and orange circle around them. Images of this feature were first shared on Twitter by @ecwife.

What Facebook is really trying to emphasize is that nothing is changing about who can see your Instagram stories. Instead, this feature simply gives people who follow you on Instagram the ability to also view the same stories in the Facebook app. How such a feature is useful is unclear.

A Facebook spokesperson confirmed the testing of this new feature in a statement to Matt Navarra, adding that the feature is completely opt-in and respects all privacy settings:

We’re testing a new feature that gives people the option to view stories from Instagram on Facebook, making it easier to view moments from people you care about, regardless of what app you’re using. To see Instagram Stories on Facebook, people must have their accounts linked and opt into the experience. This feature respects all privacy settings, and people on Instagram can choose to not have their story visible on Facebook.

The Facebook spokesperson also confirmed that this is a “limited test” for now and that the company will be listening to feedback from Instagram and Facebook users. What do you think of this feature? Would you opt into having your Instagram stories cross-posted to Facebook automatically? Let us know down in the comments.

