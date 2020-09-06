Exclusive! Nora Fatehi to feature in a music video directed by Tanhaji fame Om Raut

If there’s one diva who’s got the entire nation in awe of her dance moves, it is none other than Nora Fatehi. She charmed us all with Dilbar and went on to elaborately showcase her dancing skills in Street Dancer 3D. She has also featured in the chartbuster song Pachtaoge and is now all set to do another music video.

A source told us that Nora will be seen in a music video directed by Om Raut. This is the first time the Tanhaji director will be working on a music video and the two are said to be excited about this collaboration.

