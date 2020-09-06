Essendon Bombers star Irving Mosquito limps off as Geelong Cats claim sixth straight win, Tom Hawkins

Essendon suffered a nightmare 108-42 loss to Geelong on Sunday afternoon at The Gabba, almost certainly ending their hopes of playing finals footy.

To make matters worse, Bombers star Irving Mosquito was also carried off the field with a serious knee injury.

While it’s still technically possible for Essendon to make the eight, it relies on several major teams to cop losses around them, which is an unlikely scenario.

In contrast, the Cats scored their sixth-consecutive victory and now ascend to second spot on the AFL ladder with a blockbuster clash against Richmond to come.

Hawkins kicks his fourth

From start to finish Geelong dominated the Bombers in a relentless offensive assault for which Essendon had few answers.

Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti’s embarrassing brain-fade in the first quarter was a sign that things just weren’t going to go Essendon’s way.

The electric Bomber coughed up an almost certain six points with a stray handball to Mosquito instead of lining up for a set shot right near the goal square.

McDonald-Tipungwuti messes up certain Essendon goal

Geelong took a 59-point lead into halftime and kept on pulling away with forward Tom Hawkins again impressing with four goals. Hawkins is now the clear front-runner to claim the Coleman Medal this year.

At the other end for Essendon, young forward Mosquito was escorted off the field alongside trainers in the third quarter after his left knee buckled while trying to tackle Geelong’s Tom Stewart.

After the game former Essendon star Jobe Watson told Seven that it was “never a good sign” the way that the 20-year-old suddenly feel to the ground without making contact with any other players.