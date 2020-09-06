Eagles signing 41-year-old QB Josh McCown to practice squad

The Philadelphia Eagles made an odd move at quarterback on Sunday, but it doesn’t involve Carson Wentz.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Eagles are signing 41-year-old quarterback Josh McCown to their practice squad. He becomes the oldest practice squad player in NFL history and will make $12,000 per week.
McCown was on Philadelphia’s roster last season and appeared in just three games, completing 60% (3-of-5) of his passes for 24 yards. He has a lengthy NFL resume and has played for the Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
It’s highly unlikely McCown ever plays for the Eagles this season, but given Wentz’s injury history, it’s not surprising they want to have an emergency backup on their practice squad.
In his career, he’s 23-53, completing 60.2% of his passes for 17,731 yards and 98 touchdowns aganist 82 interceptions.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90