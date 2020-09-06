Eagles signing 41-year-old QB Josh McCown to practice squad

McCown was on Philadelphia’s roster last season and appeared in just three games, completing 60% (3-of-5) of his passes for 24 yards. He has a lengthy NFL resume and has played for the Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It’s highly unlikely McCown ever plays for the Eagles this season, but given Wentz’s injury history, it’s not surprising they want to have an emergency backup on their practice squad.

In his career, he’s 23-53, completing 60.2% of his passes for 17,731 yards and 98 touchdowns aganist 82 interceptions.