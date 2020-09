Jadeveon Clowney waited until almost the last second to sign with a team in time for the start of the regular season, and it might have cost the star defensive lineman some money.

Clowney agreed to a deal with the Tennessee Titans on Saturday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the contract is for one year and “up to $15 million,” which likely means there are incentives built in.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports that the New Orleans Saints offered Clowney $2 million less than Tennessee.