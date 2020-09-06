Covid-19: SA’s death toll now at 14 889, while cases up to 638 517

South Africa has recorded 110 more Covid-19 deaths.

The Covid-19 death toll is currently on 14 889.

This comes as the country has just over 600 000 confirmed cases.

The ministry of health, in a statement on Sunday, said there had been 110 more Covid-19 deaths, which brings the total number of fatalities to 14 889.

“Regrettably, we report 110 more Covid-19 related deaths; 31 from KwaZulu-Natal, from Gauteng, seven from the Eastern Cape, nine from Free State, one from the Western Cape and 38 from Mpumalanga,” the statement read.

With 1 633 new infections over the last hours, South Africa has now reached 638 517 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Recoveries are at 563 891, a recovery rate of 88%.

Breakdown of cases per province Eastern Cape: 86 849 Free State: 39 781 Gauteng: 212 898 KwaZulu-Natal: 114 824 Limpopo: 13 734 Mpumalanga: 25 076 North West: 26 245 Northern Cape: 11 923 Western Cape: 107 187 Unknown: 0 Total: 638 517

To date, the total number of tests conducted is 3 800 190, of which 16 367 were conducted over the last hours.

Of the total tests conducted, 57% are in the private sector, while 43% are in the public sector.