Could Russia lead Eastern Europe’s crypto boom? By Cointelegraph

Could Russia lead Eastern Europe’s crypto boom?
Not unlike many other jurisdictions around the world, Russia has come to recognize the potential benefits and risks flowing from cryptocurrencies by taking its first step to define and codify digital assets.
The new Russian legislation dubbed “On Digital Financial Assets” sets a clear direction for the treatment of cryptocurrencies by authorities and how both individuals and businesses can handle them in everyday practice.
Martyna Dudek is a paralegal at Wirex, a digital payments platform. She is a law graduate who is passionate about the fintech payments industry and its interplay with intellectual property. Aspiring to qualify as a solicitor into the financial services space, she closely tracks the developments revolutionizing the global payments industry and tokenization of property.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.