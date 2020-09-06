Coronavirus Australia live updates September 7: Daniel Andrews confident about roadmap out of lockdown; PM to assess Victoria’s plan; NSW schools close amid mystery infections

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt will offer their reactions and assessment of Daniel Andrews’ Victorian roadmap plan.

It will come after Mr Morrison and Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg released a joint statement today that pointed out the hard times ahead in Victoria’s fight against COVID-19.

“Today’s announcement from the Victorian Government to extend lockdown arrangements will be hard and crushing news for the people of Victoria, and a further reminder of the impact and costs that result from not being able to contain outbreaks of COVID 19, resulting in high rates of community transmission,” the statement said.

“It is vital to the national interest to restore Victoria to a COVIDSafe environment, where we can reopen our economy and reasonably restore the liberties of all Australians, whether in Victoria or anywhere else.

“The proposed roadmap will come at a further economic cost. While this needs to be weighed up against mitigating the risk of further community outbreak, it is also true that the continued restrictions will have further impact on the Victorian and national economy, in further job losses and loss of livelihoods, as well as impacting on mental health.

“Of course the Federal Government would like to see restrictions in Victoria lifted as soon as it is safe to do so, but at the end of the day these are decisions solely for the Victorian Government to determine and the roadmap released today is a Victorian Government plan.