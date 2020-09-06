Home Entertainment Chrissy Teigen Got Botox For Pregnancy Headaches

Chrissy Teigen Got Botox For Pregnancy Headaches

Bradley Lamb
Sometimes sitting in a dark room just doesn’t cut it!

There are a lot of things to love about Chrissy Teigen, but it’s the openness and honesty for me.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

…and the bad.

This baby is sucking the life from me. Drinking my water, making me dry. Eating my food, making me hungry. Taking my health, making me sick. Why do we create these monsters they want us dead

Last month, the 34-year-old Cravings author revealed that she and John Legend were expecting their third child, debuting her baby bump in his “Wild” music video.

Over the weekend, Chrissy tweeted about her “really really bad pregnancy headaches” and how she combats them and, reader, I don’t know what I was expecting her to say — but it certainly wasn’t botox.

I get really really bad pregnancy headaches. was thrilled to be cleared to do neck muscle botox along with a crazy combo of beta blocker shots and radio wave frequency something something doctor terms. anyhow man it’s just so bad but I see the light finally

Just last year, the mom-to-be opened up about getting botox in her armpits to stop sweating.

“Was thrilled to be cleared to do neck muscle botox, along with a crazy combo of beta blocker shots and radio wave frequency something something doctor terms,” she wrote.

“Anyhow man, it’s just so bad, but I see the light finally.”

She also revealed that, in addition to her neck, she’d gotten botox in her jaw, and suggested* it behind the brow, as well.

@DaynaB33 Jaw Botox for my grinding was a MUST for my regular headaches. You can also do behind the brow for migraines. Life changing.

*But, what works for one person may not work for another, so, ya know, obviously consult your physician about all this!

Chrissy shared her struggles with headaches back in 2017, too, when she was pregnant with Miles. So, I’m glad this time around she found a solution that will hopefully help a bit more!

I love being pregnant. I like it more than not being pregnant. But the headaches, my god the headaches. Someone...please help. Don’t say water. Or Tylenol. Or iron. Or magnesium. I need witchcraft

I love being pregnant. I like it more than not being pregnant. But the headaches, my god the headaches. Someone…please help. Don’t say water. Or Tylenol. Or iron. Or magnesium. I need witchcraft

Anyway, I’m not saying this is me now, but it’s not not me.

