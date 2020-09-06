Chrissy Teigen Got Botox For Pregnancy Headaches

Sometimes sitting in a dark room just doesn’t cut it!
There are a lot of things to love about Chrissy Teigen, but it’s the openness and honesty for me.
…and the bad.
Last month, the 34-year-old Cravings author revealed that she and John Legend were expecting their third child, debuting her baby bump in his “Wild” music video.
Over the weekend, Chrissy tweeted about her “really really bad pregnancy headaches” and how she combats them and, reader, I don’t know what I was expecting her to say — but it certainly wasn’t botox.
“Was thrilled to be cleared to do neck muscle botox, along with a crazy combo of beta blocker shots and radio wave frequency something something doctor terms,” she wrote.
“Anyhow man, it’s just so bad, but I see the light finally.”
She also revealed that, in addition to her neck, she’d gotten botox in her jaw, and suggested* it behind the brow, as well.
Chrissy shared her struggles with headaches back in 2017, too, when she was pregnant with Miles. So, I’m glad this time around she found a solution that will hopefully help a bit more!
Anyway, I’m not saying this is me now, but it’s not not me.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!