China August exports rise 9.5% year-on-year, beat forcasts; imports down 2.1% By

© . Cranes and containers are seen at the Yantian port in Shenzhen, following the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak



BEIJING () – China’s exports in August rose at a faster-than-expected pace, increasing by 9.5% from a year earlier, though imports dropped 2.1%, customs data showed on Monday.

Analysts in a poll had forecast exports would increase 7.1% from year earlier after registering surprising growth of 7.2% in July.

Imports were estimated to have edged up 0.1%, after slumping 1.4% in July.

China posted a trade surplus of $58.93 billion last month, compared with the poll’s forecast for a $50.50 billion surplus and $62.33 billion surplus in July.