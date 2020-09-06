China August exports rise 9.5% year-on-year, beat forcasts; imports down 2.1% By

© . Cranes and containers are seen at the Yantian port in Shenzhen, following the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak
BEIJING () – China’s exports in August rose at a faster-than-expected pace, increasing by 9.5% from a year earlier, though imports dropped 2.1%, customs data showed on Monday.
Analysts in a poll had forecast exports would increase 7.1% from year earlier after registering surprising growth of 7.2% in July.
Imports were estimated to have edged up 0.1%, after slumping 1.4% in July.
China posted a trade surplus of $58.93 billion last month, compared with the poll’s forecast for a $50.50 billion surplus and $62.33 billion surplus in July.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.