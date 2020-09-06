Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Black Panther’ Co-Stars Attend His Beach Memorial

Instagram

Michael B. Jordan, Winston Duke and Lupita Nyong’o join the late actor’s wife Taylor Simone Ledward to pay tribute to their friend and colleague at the private memorial.

Michael B. Jordan, Winston Duke and Lupita Nyong’o joined the wife of their “Black Panther” co-star Chadwick Boseman for a beach memorial to the actor on Saturday, September 5.

Boseman died at his home in Los Angeles on August 28, following a secret four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

Jordan paid tribute to his late friend in a heartfelt tribute last week (ends September 4), revealing he had been “trying to find the words.”

“I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time,” he wrote on Instagram.

“But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family, your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time.”

Boseman was also remembered during a public memorial in his native Anderson, South Carolina on Thursday.