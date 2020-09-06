Chadwick Boseman Final Text To Black Panther Producer

Last week, representatives for Chadwick Boseman confirmed the actor died at the age of 43 after he was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago.
Following the tragic news, celebrities and fans alike shared stories and memories of the talented actor to commemorate him.
Chadwick’s Marshall costar Josh Gad shared the last text he received from the late actor — a touching reminder to be grateful for life’s small moments:
And in an interview with People, Black Panther producer Nate Moore — who worked together with Chadwick for the Make-A-Wish Foundation — also shared the last text he received from the late actor.
“It was during lockdown, and we worked together to get a young boy a voice note from T’Challa [Chadwick’s Black Panther character], as well as a package of toys — no easy feat when we weren’t allowed to leave our homes or go to the office,” Moore told People.
“But Chad figured out how to make it work because he cared so intently, and in hindsight, so personally.”
Here’s what the text from Chadwick said:
It broke me, man, but we need to do that for them. People deserve abundant life, special moments. They’ve been through hell battling disease. If we were able to ease their suffering and bring joy for a moment, and hopefully moments as he goes through the bags, then we made a difference in his life.
“Again, hindsight will tell us that Chad felt that way because he too was battling a disease,” Moore said after sharing the text.
“But I don’t think that’s true. I think that’s just who he was as a man. A leader and a caregiver first, who accomplished both of those things as a performer and as a regular person.”
What a beautiful window into the mind and heart of such a beloved talent. Thank you, Nate, for sharing. RIP, Chadwick. 💔
