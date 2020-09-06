Cardi B Slams Trolls for Photoshopping Her Picture for Clout

WENN/Judy Eddy

Cardi B believes that women should support other women, not tearing them down. When the “WAP” hitmaker noticed that some people tried to bring her down with a Photoshopped picture of her on social media, the mom of one didn’t hesitate to hit back at the trolls.

She took to her Instagram account on Sunday, September 6 to share a side-by-side candid picture of herself. Taking a jab at the trolls in the now-deleted post, the Grammy-winning femcee wrote in the caption, “It’s the fact that people try to photoshop my face and body to post on their platform so people can bash me and make me feel down on my appearance on purpose.”

Noting that the “paparazzi picture from months ago,” the “Bodak Yellow” raptress added, “That’s why I pray everyday and God keep blessing me triple in people face cause they done tried everything to bring me down from making rumours about me to now photoshopping me trying to make me go viral with a photoshop pic of a paparazzi pic from months ago.”

“Like when was the last time I had a nose ring ? And why the duck ya make me look like a middle eastern boy? WHAT DONT YA GET …Trying to bring me down and doing f**k s**t to me it’s only going to bring you lil pleasure and laughter for a day or 2 then ya going to get reminded AGAIN AND AGAIN that no matter what ya tried I still came on top !” she continued ranting.

Concluding her message, the Bronx star wrote, “And the sad s**t is that the people that be doing these rumors and be trying to make people bash me about my looks are WOMEN!”

This is not the first time for Cardi to clap back at trolls who deliberately posted an unflattering picture of her online. Back in August, she was accused of making violent threats against a blogger, who is reported to be going under the name Daily Tea Talks on Instagram, and his family for posting a less than flattering photo of hers.

In a screengrab of her direct messages to the blogger, he tried to explain why he shared the photo, which featured the 27-year-old star walking without makeup or her hair glam in Los Angeles. When the blogger insisted that the picture wasn’t edited and her body looks fine in the photo, Cardi replied with a threat against the blogger’s mother, “I’m not f**king 5 years old delete that s**t right now n***a. We known where ya motha stays at.”