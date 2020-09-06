Cardi B and Candace Owens Beefing Online Over Political Views

WENN/Instagram/Avalon

It all starts after the politician blasts Joe Biden for choosing the rapper to interview him and says that her music and platform ‘contributes to the disintegration of black culture and values.’

–

Cardi B and Candace Owens have very different political views, so most people probably will not be surprised that the two outspoken stars are going to clash at some point. That happened on Sunday, September 6 after the politician said that the rapper’s music and platform “contributes to the disintegration of black culture and values.” Moreover, she blasted Joe Biden for choosing Cardi to interview him for Elle Magazine.

Not one to remain silent, the Grammy winner was quick to give a response. “You wanna know why joe gotta talk to me Candice cause I have the #1 song & yet my sister can’t go to the beach in the Hampton’s wit out trump supporters harassing cause they were by themselves & Santa Claus was harassing my sis GF all because they are a Afro/Hispanic gay couple,” so she said.

From there, Cardi and Candance went back and forth over their political views. The latter called the “WAP” hitmaker out for “encouraging MILLIONS to go vote for the man that locked up entire generations of black men.” Not stopping there, she claimed that both Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders used her because she has a platform. “Neither one of them like or know your music. They think you’re dumb,” she said.

Indirectly telling the rapper to just stick to music, Candace added, “Lastly, asking racist Joe Biden to lower your taxes in the same breath that you asked for free universal healthcare is about as thick as it gets. When you stick to music, you can get left alone. When you dabble in politics, you will get called out for platforming ignorance.”

Hitting back at Candace, Cardi blasted her for “encouraging millions to vote for a man who laugh Everytime a black men gets killed by a cop and tell millions of Americans to drink bleach.” She added, “Trump didn’t even have you talking at the Republican convention. He thinks you’re dumb.MASA did you dirty but you mad at me ?”

Addressing Candace’s issue with Cardi asking Joe Biden to lower taxes, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper said, “I rather my tax money go to free education then police funding ….Use my money on something USEFUL.Your president use our tax money to fu d his empty campaign runs.”

Candace debunked the claims, insisting that the tax already went to free education and that Donald Trump didn’t use the tax to fund his presidential campaign. “Defunding police initiatives have led to 200% increases in black men getting shot in inner cities. STOP SUPPORTING BLACK PEOPLE DYING,” she said, calling Cardi “lying fraud” for saying Trump laughed at black men getting killed. She continued, “You encourage millions of young girls to spread their legs, & you admitted to date-raping men–so don’t even start on the bleach lie.”

<br />

Cardi has yet to respond back to this.