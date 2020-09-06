Can Bitcoin go below $10K again? The ‘Trondicator’ may have the answer By Cointelegraph

Can Bitcoin go below $10K again? The ‘Trondicator’ may have the answer
The markets are bleeding out. Ether (ETH) dropped from $500 to $300 in a matter of days, people are screaming that the DeFi bubble has burst already, and are crying about their favorite “[insert food name] coin” crashing in value after a one-month-old Twitter account rug pulled 38K ETH from investors.
Yes, it’s just another week in crypto, but did anyone else notice that Tron (TRX) was pumping amidst all this?
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.