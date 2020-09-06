Can a liquidity marketplace advance the crypto industry? By Cointelegraph

Can a liquidity marketplace advance the crypto industry?
Two-sided marketplaces are more than a smart business model. These platforms can democratize access and promote widespread economic inclusion in previously inaccessible markets. They have worked wonders in myriad verticals already — e.g., stock exchanges — and the world of digital asset liquidity may now be fertile ground for this business model.
Successful new platforms bring together buyers and sellers who would otherwise be unable to connect, creating entirely new value streams for sellers who capture more revenue. Meanwhile, buyers gain access to new capabilities, creating a win-win for everyone involved. A CoreSight research indicated that revenue of two-sided markets such as Airbnb, Fiverr, eBay (NASDAQ:) and Uber (NYSE:) could exceed $40 billion by 2022.
