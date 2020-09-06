Can a liquidity marketplace advance the crypto industry? By Cointelegraph

Can a liquidity marketplace advance the crypto industry?

Two-sided marketplaces are more than a smart business model. These platforms can democratize access and promote widespread economic inclusion in previously inaccessible markets. They have worked wonders in myriad verticals already — e.g., stock exchanges — and the world of digital asset liquidity may now be fertile ground for this business model.

Successful new platforms bring together buyers and sellers who would otherwise be unable to connect, creating entirely new value streams for sellers who capture more revenue. Meanwhile, buyers gain access to new capabilities, creating a win-win for everyone involved. A CoreSight research indicated that revenue of two-sided markets such as Airbnb, Fiverr, eBay (NASDAQ:) and Uber (NYSE:) could exceed $40 billion by 2022.

Josh Li is the chief business officer of Apifiny — a fintech and DeFi startup building a new internet of financial services. Prior to Apifiny, Josh was an executive at Google (NASDAQ:) where he led strategic partnership and innovation teams in both North America and APAC. He holds a BA degree from Harvard University in East Asian Studies and an MBA in Marketing from the Anderson School of Management at UCLA.

