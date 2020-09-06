Bulldogs keep finals hopes alive following controversial ARC decision

The Western Bulldogs have remained in the hunt for finals footy following a thrilling two-point win over the West Coast Eagles on Sunday night.

The Bulldogs’ 49-47 victory puts them just percentage outside of the eighth spot on the AFL ladder while the Eagles remain in fifth as their hopes of finishing in the top four took a big hit.

The win for the Bulldogs wasn’t without controversy involving the ARC after a Marcus Bontempelli shot on goal was sent up for a further review with the Bulldogs trailing 46-42 with just over three minutes remaining at the time.

Eagles defender Jeremy McGovern made contact with the ball close to the line, prompting the ARC to be called in with the goal umpire’s on-field decision a goal.

Marcus Bontempelli’s goal is sent to the ARC (Fox Footy)

Any hopes of overturning the umpire’s decision were made difficult with replays proving to be a very close contest.

However, commentator Dwayne Russell said it looked to him as if a “shadow of the ball” was in front of the goal post.

“The whole of the ball needs to over the back of the whole of the post,” Russell told Fox.

“Is there a shadow of the ball on the post there?

“I think there is a shadow of the ball in front.”

Another angle of the goal from Marcus Bontempelli (Fox)

But Bontempelli said he felt he had put enough on his shot to get it over the line.

“I just managed to give it enough,” Bontempelli told Fox after the game.

“Probably a bee’s d— in it, I reckon, on the line so pretty close.”

Social media was divided on the decision.