Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo to play in Game 4 vs. Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks are on the brink of elimination after losing the first three games in their second-round series to the Miami Heat, but they will at least have their star player for what could be their last game of the 2019-20 campaign.
The Bucks announced Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing in Game 4 on Sunday:
Antetokounmpo was originally listed as questionable for Game 4 with a right ankle sprain. He suffered the injury during the first quarter of Game 3 but continued to play despite being in some pretty bad pain.
The four-time All-Star didn’t make any excuses after Game 3 and insisted his ankle was fine, but it’s become quite clear that it hindered him down the stretch during that game.
With Milwaukee’s season on the line, it would have been surprising if Antetokounmpo didn’t play on Sunday. The 25-year-old is averaging 27.6 points and 6.4 assists per game in the playoffs thus far while shooting 54.3 percent from the field. Quite frankly, it’s critical he plays Game 4, and he’ll likely put everything on the line in order to help the Bucks extend their season.
