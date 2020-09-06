Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo to play in Game 4 vs. Heat

Antetokounmpo was originally listed as questionable for Game 4 with a right ankle sprain. He suffered the injury during the first quarter of Game 3 but continued to play despite being in some pretty bad pain.

The four-time All-Star didn’t make any excuses after Game 3 and insisted his ankle was fine, but it’s become quite clear that it hindered him down the stretch during that game.

With Milwaukee’s season on the line, it would have been surprising if Antetokounmpo didn’t play on Sunday. The 25-year-old is averaging 27.6 points and 6.4 assists per game in the playoffs thus far while shooting 54.3 percent from the field. Quite frankly, it’s critical he plays Game 4, and he’ll likely put everything on the line in order to help the Bucks extend their season.