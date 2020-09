First base umpire Roberto Ortiz ejected Bryce Harper from Saturday’s game against the New York Mets after the Philadelphia Phillies star unloaded on him following a fair-foul call.

At the top of the fifth inning, Harper’s hit went down the right-field line, which Ortiz ruled a foul ball. The play wasn’t reviewable, and Harper ended up grounding out later in the at-bat for the final out of the inning.