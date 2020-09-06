Bray Park stabbing: Man bleeds to death at petrol station, woman questioned by police

The 50-year-old had allegedly been stabbed multiple times at a property on Gloucester Crescent in Bray Park late last night.

Despite his extensive injuries, the man managed to run roughly 100 metres up the road to a service station, leaving a trail of blood as he went.

Emergency services were called following reports of an altercation between a man and a woman at around 11.35pm.

When they arrived, they found the man collapsed at the service station with stab wounds.

He was unable to be saved and died at the scene.

A 41-year-old woman is being questioned by police.