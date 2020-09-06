Blockchain is the steam engine of Industry 4.0 By Cointelegraph

Former Georgian PM: Blockchain is the steam engine of Industry 4.0
Located at the intersection between Europe and Asia, Georgia is a small country with a big mission to drive blockchain adoption and education. In February 2017, the government of Georgia made a bold move by signing an agreement to use the blockchain to record land titles, making it the first national government to use blockchain for authenticating state operations.
Georgia’s innovation didn’t stop there, rather continuing to grow as the country became a powerhouse for mining crypto. Then, in June 2019, the government of Georgia signed a memorandum of understanding with blockchain technology firm Input Output Hong Kong, or IOHK, to advance blockchain projects across government sectors, with a large focus on education.
