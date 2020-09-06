Bitcoin price risks losing $10,000 zone toward the CME futures gap By Cointelegraph

Bitcoin price risks losing $10,000 zone toward the CME futures gap
The past week has seen a significant sell-off across the markets with (BTC) losing more than 10% of its value. Other cryptocurrencies have been showing even more weakness as Ether (ETH) dropped by 30%.
In addition, the commodity and equity markets have also slid as the Nasdaq had a significant red week as well. The next step for the markets right now would be finding a bottom structure. Let’s look at the charts.
