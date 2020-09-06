Binance defends SUSHI listing after criticism By Cointelegraph

Binance defends SUSHI listing after criticism
Following SushiSwap’s dramatic drop, users blasted crypto exchange Binance for even listing the token in the first place. But Binance stands by its decision to back risky projects.
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, defended their decision to list projects and tokens like SUSHI in a tweet.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.