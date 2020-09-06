Best PS4 Multiplayer Games 2020

Sometimes games are that much better when you’ve got your favorite people, or even a couple of strangers online, playing with you! If you and your buds are looking for a new game to get into on the PlayStation 4, these are some of the best PS4 multiplayer games out right now!



Fall Guys landed on the scene last month, and has already taken the gaming world by storm. The premise is pretty simple — everyone takes control of a tiny, thumb-shaped character and must compete in various mini-games to come out on top. With customizable characters and plenty of opportunities to cause chaos in each game, Fall Guys is the perfect co-op game to play with your friends. $20 at PlayStation

You wouldn’t traditionally think of Red Dead Redemption 2 as a multiplayer game, but its Red Dead Online component seats it at the table with some of 2018’s biggest multiplayer games. Much like GTA Online, Red Dead Online features a persistent world full of players and allows you to customize your own characters and compete in online events. It even features its own battle royale mode, following in the footsteps of 2018’s biggest multiplayer trend. How can you feel like the Doom Slayer when there are other heroes fighting with you to beat a demon, or worse yet, you have to fight against the other heroes? Doom Eternal solved this issue with its new 2v1, demons versus hero multiplayer mode. Play as a demon and try to kill your friends or live up to that big hero title and kill both demons. It wouldn’t be a list of multiplayer games if I didn’t include at least one Call of Duty title. Luckily, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare features tons of ways for players to enjoy the game this time, including its brand new battle royale mode, Warzone. Jump into the core multiplayer for a true Call of Duty experience or download the free-to-play Warzone to experience some of the best battle royale gameplay that’s currently out. Rainbow Six Siege had a rough launch, but it’s continually gotten better and better with frequent content updates. It now hosts a dedicated community that only keeps growing. Whether you want to group up with a small team to rescue a hostage, diffuse a bomb, or hunt terrorists, Rainbow Six Siege has a bit of something for everyone. The best part about this game is that the characters you can choose from each have their own personality, aesthetic, and unique offerings of special moves, creating an interesting balance in the world between teams. Its graphics are immediately appealing, and Blizzard makes sure that the characters you know and love get the attention they deserve in supplemental content like animated videos and comic strips. Since 2009, Minecraft has captivated the hearts of children and adults alike. Despite the graphics looking like they belong on a Windows XP desktop, it’s easy to lose track of hours while playing. While you can play by yourself, it’s even better with friends. Build houses together or set them on fire and push them into vats of home-made volcanos. Dealers choice! Create your own adventure and explore the endless possibilities of pixels. The LEGO series is one you can turn off your brain to play and still have an amazing time. It brings a sarcastic and sassy sense of humor to some of our favorite titles like Batman and is great for all audiences, children and adult alike. Besides, what better way to get revenge on all the LEGOs you have ever stepped on than to turn them into dust in this silly adventure? So grab your best friends, your children, or even your little siblings and pick up a copy of any of the LEGO games. Unlike the most common MMOs, instead of having just one class and needing to create character alternates, in Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) you can master all the classes and play as you choose. Now we all have the chance to play our favorite series without having to make our friends sit and watch the show. So, embark on your quest in this gorgeous world that Square Enix continues to create for us, but this time turn on your Wi-Fi and encourage your friends to join the epic battles with you. Destiny has gathered a great following in the past few years, and it’s all due to the multiplayer options it offers. While story-mode is quick to master and complete, there are still battles to be completed online. There is an ever-changing update to the types of new and improved loot you can earn by the multiplayer challenges, so the feeling of your character ever-evolving feels very real. Take a moment to remember how much you loved Nazi zombies when Call of Duty: World at War came out. Now imagine that instead of a fun side piece for a bigger game, there was an entire game built specifically for all the things you loved. In 7 Days to Die, you’ll not only have to survive the invasion by killing the zombies, but you’ll also craft your base and play everything smart. Find yourself in the apocalypse and see how many days you can survive with the help of your friends. Do you have what it takes? $30 at PlayStation It’s hard to argue with the popularity of Fornite, and it’s even harder to argue with the price tag of Fornite Battle Royale. What’s important to know is that you are airdropped onto an island where it’s your job to take out every other player on the map. If you’re looking for a free-to-play battle royale experience, this is undoubtedly the best option. Free at PlayStation Rocket League offers a very specific experience that you can’t really find in other games. If you’ve been dying to see soccer and cars combined into a high-speed sport, Rocket League is the game for you. The game allows you to join with seven of your friends to populate two teams and take each other on in a frenetic automotive based soccer game. It also supports cross-platform play between PS4 and PC.

There are so many options out there for multiplayer games. The best option all depends on your taste and what you enjoy. But if you are looking for a change from your usual games and aren’t sure what to pick, you can’t go wrong with any of the options on this list.

We highly recommend giving Fall Guys a go, especially since it’s currently taken over the gaming world. Not only can you jump in and play alone, but it’s the perfect game to play with friends and have some laughs in times like these. If the Wild West and ponies aren’t so much your style or you’re more a fan of hardcore competitive shooters, pick up Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. It is a tried and true competitive shooter.

If you are open to trying something new, however, take a look at Doom Eternal. The new 2v1 mode is a unique setup for multiplayer that is both fun and satisfying no matter which side you play, demon or hero.