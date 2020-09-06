Best Labor Day iPad Sales 2020: iPad 10.2 and iPad Pro

The summer is slowly drawing to a close and Labor Day 2020 looms ever closer. That means cooler weather, a new school year, and — of course — those yearly Labor Day sales that all deal-hounds love. Labor Day weekend is the best time before Black Friday to grab premium tech at a discount. Tech doesn’t get much more premium than Apple, so if you’re specifically after a new tablet and are on the hunt for the best tablet money can buy, we’ve got you covered with the best Labor Day iPad deals and Labor Day iPad sales right here.

Today’s Best Labor Day iPad Deals

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi, Latest Model) — $279 , was $329

— , was $329 Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi, Latest Model) — $350 , was $399

— , was $399 Apple iPad Mini (64GB, Cellular + Wi-Fi, Latest Model) — $480 , was $530

— , was $530 Apple iPad Air (256GB, Wi-Fi, Latest Model) — $550 , was $650

— , was $650 Apple iPad Air (256GB, Cellular + Wi-Fi, Latest Model) — $680, was $780

How to Choose a New iPad

Since its initial launch in 2010 with the first-generation 9.7-inch iPad, Apple’s tablet lineup has grown to include four models: The standard iPad (still going strong in its seventh generation), the iPad Mini, the iPad Air, and the iPad Pro. If you’re perusing Labor Day iPad deals and are having trouble deciding which iPad is right for your needs, we can help you narrow things down a bit.

The tablet we still recommend for most users is the standard iPad, which offers a lot of bang for the buck. The latest 7th-gen refresh now boasts a 10.2-inch screen (a half-inch upgrade over previous models thanks to slimmed-down bezels), making it a great size for the things you’d want a tablet for, and it’s a fantastic value even when it’s not on sale. Labor Day iPad deals and other seasonal sales are your chance to buy one for even cheaper, though, and when it dips below $300, it’s almost a downright steal.

In the middle of the road price-wise fall the iPad Mini and the iPad Air. With its 7.9-inch Retina display, the iPad Mini (last updated in 2019 along with the Air) is the obvious choice for anybody who puts a premium on portability. The iPad Air is essentially an upgrade over the standard iPad and is similar in many ways to the first-gen 2017 iPad Pro, right down to its 10.5-inch touchscreen. If you want some snappier hardware than that found in the 10.2-inch iPad but don’t need or want to pay for the high-end iPad Pro, the iPad Air is a superb performer.

At the top of the heap is the iPad Pro. Apple’s aptly named premium tablet is the most expensive of the bunch, but Labor Day iPad sales and seasonal sale events offer the largest discounts on these pricier models. The iPad Pro, currently in its third generation, comes in two sizes — 11 inches and 12.9 inches — and packs the beefiest hardware and most advanced camera module. All of the latest iPads (minus the Mini) feature Smart Connectors for use with Apple’s Smart Keyboard, but if you specifically want a powerful tablet that can pull double duty as a 2-in-1, the iPad Pro is far and away the best one for that purpose.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

